Rocky teams ready for Kanaka Proud Cup

STANDING PROUD: Gearing up for the third Kanaka Proud Cup are (from left) elders Pastor Cedric Power and Wayne Tatow, Rockhampton men’s coach Steve Wallace and KPC management committee member Bryce Vea Vea. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton players have been putting in the hard yards as they prepare to defend the Kanaka Proud Cup.

The event, which is now in its third year, uses rugby league to build pride and identity through cultural engagement, education and recognition of Australian South Sea Islanders.

This year it will be held in Mackay on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9.

Friday will be a commnity and cultural experience, before attention turns to the rugby league action on the Saturday.

Rockhampton and Mackay teams face off in three divisions - men, women and under-18 boys.

The Cup is awarded to the winner of the men’s game, with Rockhampton lifting the trophy last year on the back of a 36-26 victory.

Two exhibition games - an old boys and an under-17 girls - have been added to the program this year.

The 2019 theme is RARE - Respect And Recognise Elders.

KPC management commitee member Kerry Warkill said it was sure to be another great event.

“The Cup brings families together and displays our history every year,” he said.

“It’s great to see our teams preparing for what will no doubt be hard games, and I’m sure our men, boys and women will display a lot of talent.

“But it’s not just about winning the Cup, it’s about players representing their families and their ancestry.”

Warkill said the Cup was a great opportunity for communities to come together and explore ASSI culture and history.

The games will be played at Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds, with the under-18s at 1pm, the women at 3pm and the men at 6pm.