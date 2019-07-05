Rocky teams 'stacking up' against the competition in Shield

RUGBY LEAGUE & NETBALL: The semi finals of the Confraternity Shield came to a climactic end on Thursday afternoon after what had been a fast-paced and enthralling week of preliminary matches.

QISSN president Anne Rebgetz said the six Central Queensland netball teams are "stacking up pretty strongly” against the rest of the state's 58 teams in 16 pools and eight divisions.

"Those 64 teams have all been placed after three games and that's how we arrive at (yesterday's) quarter finals and semi finals and (today's) grand finals,” Rebgetz said.

"If you're in the top eight and you lost your quarter final, you'd play the loser of another quarter final and everyone gets placed in the eight divisions.

"Everyone is playing a game (today). Some are playing 1st v 2nd, 3rd v 4th, 5th v 6th and 7th v 8th in their division.

"In each division there will be a final playing off until the grand final of each division.”

Rebgetz said the stand of the semi finals is "very high” this year, and she expected the grand final today to be "massive”.

"Flinders will be playing against Somerset College and the standard of those teams is excellent,” she said.

"It's all been very close and overall it's really good to see the level that people are operating at.

"A lot of the selectors and coaches commented on the seriousness, and even in the lowest division (Div 8) we are seeing very excited schools.”

In the division one grand final, RGS will play Caboolture's St Columban's College for 5th and 6th positions and TCC will play against Townsville's St Margaret Mary's College for 3rd and 4th places.

Emmaus will play off against Caloundra's Unity College for 7th and 8th positions in Division 2 and Girls Grammar will play Ipswich's St Mary's College for 5th and 6th places in Division 6.

In the QISSRL play off finals this morning, Emerald's Marist College will be Columba Catholic College in Division 2 Pool A, Emmaus College Rockhampton will play Aquinas College in Division 1 Pool B, RGS will play Ashgrove's Marist Coll in Division 1 Pool B and St Brendan's will play Toowoomba's St Mary's College in Division 1 Pool A.

The grand finals will be held afterwards, with the top teams in each division playing off for the top spot.

See tomorrow's edition for more on the QISSRL and the grand final results.