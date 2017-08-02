Rocky teen's guilty conscience after cabbie attack

Cody Aaron Cooper "made admissions" regarding a taxi-driver robbery in Rockhampton last month.

A TEENAGER who strangled a taxi driver while two others robbed him last month "felt guilt" when another person was charged for his crime.

Cody Aaron Cooper, 19, was arrested yesterday after he handed himself in to Rockhampton police for the July 19 crime.

Defence solicitor Samantha Legrady told the court her client had since expressed remorse, saying it was "very silly and wrong".

"My client did actually go to the police station of his own free will to confess," she said.

"Someone else had been charged, he felt guilt."

Cooper appeared in custody the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning to seek bail for one charge of robbery while armed and in company.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court Cooper and two juvenile co-offenders were walking along Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens about 9pm.

As they approached Norman Creek Rd, they hailed a taxi.

The defendant sat in the back right seat behind the driver.

As requested, the taxi driver drove them five minutes to an address on Wright St, Norman Gardens, and obliged when one passenger asked he drive two houses further and requested payment.

"The defendant has then reached around the driver's seat and grabbed the victim around the neck and shoulders, holding the victim tight to the seat," Sgt Stafford told the court.

"Once the victim was restrained in the front seat, one of the defendant's co-offenders demanded money and belongings."

The driver told them the location of a bag which contained $70 and various cards.

Sgt Stafford told the court one of Cooper's co-offenders grabbed the bag, and all three left the taxi.

Ms Legrady said while Cooper hadn't entered a plea, he had "made admissions" to police regarding the robbery, and a wilful damage charge.

She told the court he was prepared to have a curfew in place, live at his mother's house and would seek work through the day.

Sgt Stafford objected to the bail application, arguing he was an "unacceptable risk of committing further offences and endangering the safety and welfare of another person".

She told the court Cooper was serving a suspended sentence handed down by the District Court in June last year at the time of his most recent offending.

He had already returned before the District Court in May this year having offended whilst on that suspended sentence, which was subsequently extended by six months.

He had also failed to comply with reporting conditions in April last year.

Magistrate Cameron Press agreed with the prosecution regarding Coopers' unsuitability for bail.

"If convicted of these offences it is likely he will serve a term of imprisonment," he said.

Cooper was held in custody and is required to appear via video-link at 2pm on September 20.