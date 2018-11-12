Menu
Rockhampton model Maddison Moran impressed at this year's Oaks Day Fashions On The Field.
News

Rocky teen among the fashion elite at 2018 Oaks Day

12th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
AS THE world's fashion elite converged on the Spring Racing Carnival, one Rockhampton teen made her mark on Oaks Day at Flemington.

For 18-year-old model Maddison Moran the opportunity to take part in the Fashions On The Field at the gala event was one she couldn't say no to.

"I was very excited when the opportunity came up,” she said yesterday.

"It was very cool to be there and see it all.”

Wearing a design by Brisbane based milliner Brenda Lui and dressed to the nines in a stunning gown and avant garde' hat, Miss Moran showcased her total look for the 2018 Melbourne MYER Millinery Award.

"I felt like a princess in that dress,” Miss Moran said.

" I didn't get into the top 20 but I was just happy to be there.

"It was all very exciting.”

Catching the Fashions On The Field bug, Miss Moran said she was hoping to do it all over again next year.

"I'd love to do it again,” she said.

Fashions On The Field was won by Queensland woman Carle Rutledge and the Millinery award was won by Rebecca Share.

brenda lui fashion on the field oaks day spring racing carnival 2018
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

