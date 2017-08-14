Rocky teen arson accused not an 'unacceptable risk'

A TEENAGER accused of lighting four fires in a house she shared with her 'nan' has been released on bail after spending the weekend in custody.

Ladice Carter, 17, is accused of lighting four fires in a Berserker house between July 30 and August 6 and faces four charges in relation to these incidents.

A 15-year-old male remains in custody in relation to two of the fires at the house.

Magistrate Mark Morrow had adjourned Carter's bail application on Friday, requesting further evidence from police while he researched legal grounds for and against granting the teen bail.

Police prosecution objected to her being granted bail with concerns she would re-offend, endangering the welfare and lives of the public.

Carter's lawyer, Mark Platt, pointed towards the current lack of scientific evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt the teen did in fact light the fires.

"There is still some scientific evidence which has yet to be disclosed,” he said.

He submitted any potential risk could be managed either via curfew or reporting conditions of the bail.

In granting Carter bail, Mr Morrow referred to a Court of Appeal decision which discussed risks of reoffending when granting bail, including whether or not a defendant is an unacceptable risk.

He agreed with Mr Platt that Carter's risk could be managed and ordered she report to police daily as part of her bail conditions, which included residing at a Gracemere address and not contacting witnesses.

Before finalising the matter, Mr Morrow questioned Mr Platt if a mental health assessment had been ordered for Carter.

Mr Platt said no, he had no concerns at this stage.

Carter is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 18 for a committal mention.