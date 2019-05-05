Rocky teen caught with home-made water pipe

Keith William Neeves pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates court last Friday after being caught with a home-made water pipe.

AN 18-year-old, who aspires to join the army faced Rockhampton Magistrates court last Friday after being caught red-handed with a home-made water pipe.

Keith William Neeves pleaded guilty to unlawfully having in his possession a pipe he had used to smoke a dangerous drug.

The police prosecutor said police went to Neeves' address in Berserker on April 5, at 5.45am, for another matter.

While there, police found a home-made water pipe on the living room table inside the home.

Neeves told police the water pipe was his and he had recently used it to smoke cannabis.

The lawyer for the defence told the court Neeves' life goal was to join the army like other members of his family had done.

The court was told Neeves had a number of conditions and occasionally used cannabis to self-medicate.

"He knows it is wrong and does not want it to affect his future in the army.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Neeves he should not associate himself with drug use or dangerous drugs.

"By self-medicating, you are not doing yourself any good by using dangerous drugs,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

"You will find if you do have conditions that require medication, you are only making things worse.

"Get it sorted out by a doctor - if you have ambitions for the career you have that has to be motivation for you.”

Neeves was fined $300 and ordered to forfeit the pipe. A conviction was not recorded.