Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Rocky teen dazzles in the LA limelight

Olivia Offord performs a dance act in LA.
Olivia Offord performs a dance act in LA. Hannes Danzfuss
by Jessica Powell

FOR any teenager, school holidays are an excuse to slow down and relax before another year of school starts. This wasn't the case for Rockhampton Grammar School student Olivia Offord.

Attending the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (ARTS) International in Burbank Hollywood, Olivia participated in a number of arts-based avenues.

The categories the 15 year-old participated in included photography, singing, dancing, film scene improvisation, monologue, and TV commercial.

After auditioning for Melbourne-based talent agency Ozlink, Olivia was then sent to rub shoulders with some of the best in the industry in LA.

With her singing, dancing, speech and drama lessons all taken locally, Olivia isn't just a veteran Rockhampton Eisteddfod performer, but a triple threat on and off the stage.

Performing in many local and school productions, Olivia has her sights now set on pursuing a career within the arts.

"I arrived back in Australia and left again for Sydney to sing in the Gondwana Youth Choir," Olivia said.

"After going to the ARTS, I've been inspired by many different jobs within the industry and enjoyed doing many different things."

Competing against around 100 other teenagers and young adults from America, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, Olivia was a Top five Finalist in the Improvisation Category.

She was also offered an invitation with financial assistance to attend the New York Film Academy for one of their short courses.

"I was so amazed by the amount of diverse talent over there," Olivia said.

Continually amazed by what her daughter has achieved, Olivia's mum Sally said she couldn't be prouder.

"As her parents, we will support her as long as she enjoys it and give her the opportunities to attend that can add onto what Olivia has already built on," Mrs Offord said.

2018 is set to be another big year for Olivia, with many local opportunities now coming up for the rising star.

Topics:  hollywood la olivia offord teenager

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
New business venture for Rocky nurse Louise Kime

New business venture for Rocky nurse Louise Kime

WHEN nurse Louise Kime was flicking through the pages of her weekly Rural Weekly, she didn't expect to find the start of a new chapter in her life.

65 year-old man attacked in attempted robbery at Rocky hotel

A 65 year-old staff member was attacked in an attempted robbery at The Kalka Palms Hotel Motel this morning.

They kicked and punched him ... threw chairs at him and a pot plant

CQ road closure affecting more than just the mine

NOT HAPPY: Andrew Fyfe of A&B Bakery is losing business every day as Gibihi Rd remains closed with no word on when it will reopen.

Regional town feels effects of major road closed since November

Australia Day long weekend sizzles

Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

True Blue weekend brings all the Aussies to the yard

Local Partners

Triple J’s Hottest 100 revealed

THE iconic Australian music event may have moved dates, but it’s proving to be as popular as ever. Follow the countdown from 100 to one here, live.

Steven Seagal accused of rape

Actor Steven Seagal in 2015. Picture: Ivan Sekretarev/AP

Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

Mum of eight shares what a week in her life is like

Kamiah, Eden, Trinity, Kingston, Amos, Asher and Moses Grigg.

Super mum of Mackay Kirsty Grigg has eight children

What you won’t find in I, Tonya

Margot Robbie in a scene from a trailer for the movie I, Tonya.

I, Tonya has become the Tonya Harding comeback vehicle

PRO DARTS: Van den Bergh promises more of the same in Mackay

The North Queensland Cowboys get into the spirit as the darts competition rolls into town.

The reigning youth world champion defeated 16-time senior world champ

Gympie theatre brings in expert aid

BACK TO BASICS: Shrek Jnr has had some help from two of Australian theatre's international success stories, Brendan and David Rock.

Civic Centre production gets a nudge from the experts

Inside the Oscars of porn

It's the Oscars for Porn - more sex and about as much harassment