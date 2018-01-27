Rocky teen dazzles in the LA limelight

FOR any teenager, school holidays are an excuse to slow down and relax before another year of school starts. This wasn't the case for Rockhampton Grammar School student Olivia Offord.

Attending the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (ARTS) International in Burbank Hollywood, Olivia participated in a number of arts-based avenues.

The categories the 15 year-old participated in included photography, singing, dancing, film scene improvisation, monologue, and TV commercial.

After auditioning for Melbourne-based talent agency Ozlink, Olivia was then sent to rub shoulders with some of the best in the industry in LA.

With her singing, dancing, speech and drama lessons all taken locally, Olivia isn't just a veteran Rockhampton Eisteddfod performer, but a triple threat on and off the stage.

Performing in many local and school productions, Olivia has her sights now set on pursuing a career within the arts.

"I arrived back in Australia and left again for Sydney to sing in the Gondwana Youth Choir," Olivia said.

"After going to the ARTS, I've been inspired by many different jobs within the industry and enjoyed doing many different things."

Competing against around 100 other teenagers and young adults from America, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, Olivia was a Top five Finalist in the Improvisation Category.

She was also offered an invitation with financial assistance to attend the New York Film Academy for one of their short courses.

"I was so amazed by the amount of diverse talent over there," Olivia said.

Continually amazed by what her daughter has achieved, Olivia's mum Sally said she couldn't be prouder.

"As her parents, we will support her as long as she enjoys it and give her the opportunities to attend that can add onto what Olivia has already built on," Mrs Offord said.

2018 is set to be another big year for Olivia, with many local opportunities now coming up for the rising star.