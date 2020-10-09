Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

UPDATE, 2.20pm: A North Rockhampton State High School student diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled overseas recently.

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker this afternoon confirmed the student had spent time overseas some months ago.

It was this, Dr Khandaker said, which health authorities believed to be the source of the illness - after only just becoming infectious around four weeks ago.

"One thing about TB is that it can remain dormant in your body for quite a long time," he explained.

"We often see that after exposure, our body and immune system can fight the bacteria, but the bacteria can lay dormant for a few months or few years."

To protect the privacy of the person involved, no personal details will be released.

The student will not attend school until they are deemed non-infectious.

Families of students - and the wider community - have been assured not to fear a large outbreak as tracing begins.

The region on average has recorded four cases per year over the last five years.

"It is transmitted via the airborne route, but the risk of contracting TB from an infectious case is low and requires prolonged exposure."

"The risk of contracting TB in Queensland is extremely low, anyone in Central Queensland shouldn't be alarmed."

Dr Khandaker said the disease also differed from the dangers associated with COVID-19.

"It's a bacterial infection compared to viral infection, there's the main difference. TB can affect any part of the body; they are completely different illnesses."

"There is no need for wider panic in the community."

It was understood the student had been attending classes whilst infectious for around two weeks - either side of the recent school holiday break.

The student - who was in a stable condition - has since been removed from classes to recover at home.

Dr Khandaker revealed all identified close contacts were in the process of being screened through a blood test.

"It's a simple test, but very sensitive and specific test that will show whether anyone have either dormant or active TB in their body," he explained.

It was understood the school will not close as the nature of the disease does not require it to do so.

"CQHHS will firstly undertake a testing centre and we're working closely with the school to do that. Those identified as close contacts will be offered a screen testing first."

Community testing was not yet underway, though Dr Khandaker suggested anyone with symptoms contact a health professional immediately.

Common symptoms of active lung TB were cough with sputum and blood at times, chest pains, weakness, weight loss, fever and night sweats

INITIAL, 12.40pm: A Rockhampton student has been diagnosed with an infectious disease which killed 1.5 million people in 2018.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service announced the tuberculosis (TB) case at a press conference at 1pm today.

The student attends North Rockhampton High School and contact tracing was underway.

The school will not be closing.

CQ Health Public Health Director Dr Gulam Khandaker said the purpose of screening was

to identify anyone who may have been infected with TB to ensure they receive the required

treatment to prevent further illness. Screening clinic information and details will be provided

to the school.

"TB is transmitted via the airborne route, but the risk of contracting TB from an infectious

case is low and requires prolonged exposure," Dr Khandaker said.

"Anyone with symptoms suggestive of TB; persistent cough, coughing up blood,

unintentional weight loss or night sweats, should see their doctor promptly rather than

waiting to be contacted for screening."

In Queensland, the risk to the general public of developing TB is very low, with fewer than

four cases diagnosed per 100,000 people each year.

As a result of the strict controls for the diagnosis and treatment of TB within its borders,

Australia has one of the lowest rates of TB in the world.

TB is a legally notifiable condition in Queensland - and throughout Australia. This allows for

quick and timely intervention by public health authorities.

TB can be cured by appropriately prescribed medications but can be a serious disease if

not diagnosed and treated.

Further information on TB:

http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/condition/15/211/628/Tuberculosis-TB

If anyone has concerns, they can call 4920 7025 during office hours.

Tuberculosis, according to the World Health Organisation, killed 1.5m people in 2018.

TB is curable and preventable.

