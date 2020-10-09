Menu
Subscribe
Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis

9th Oct 2020 1:28 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON student has been diagnosed with an infectious disease which killed 1.5 million people in 2018.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service announced the tuberculosis (TB) case at a press conference at 1pm today.

The student attends North Rockhampton High School and contact tracing was underway.

The school will not be closing.

Tuberculosis, according to the World Health Organisation, killed 1.5m people in 2018.

TB is curable and preventable.

Common symptoms of active lung TB are cough with sputum and blood at times, chest pains, weakness, weight loss, fever and night sweats.

More to come

