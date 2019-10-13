Rocky teen: ‘I was determined to get there and get a win’

BOXING: An interrupted preparation did not stop Coby Campbell from realising his goal of qualifying for the national titles.

The 16-year-old booked his place at next month’s event in NSW with a unanimous points decision against Mareeba’s Arnold Green.

It was a spirited performance from Campbell, who went up a division to take on an older opponent in intermediate.

Three other Rockhampton PCYC boxers joined Campbell at the state titles in Townsville.

Blake Hughes impressed in the 60kg division, winning his two fights in commanding fashion to claim the state title and a nationals berth.

Jamahl Smith got a walkover in the 63.5kg division but had two fights in the 67kg division. He won his first convincingly but was beaten on a split points decision by last year’s Australian champion Cooper Madden in the second.

Sidney Booth also went down in a split points decision in his bout against Daniel Burns in the 51kg division.

Hughes, Smith and Booth will also head south to take on the country’s best next month.

Campbell said it was incredibly satisfying to make it to nationals, given his training for states was limited after he broke his nose playing rugby league in early August.

“I wasn’t even sure I would be ready in time for Townsville but when I got back into training I was determined to get there and get a win,” he said.

“I was a little bit worried as this was my first fight back after my broken nose but after the first round I was quite confident things were back to normal.”

Campbell said he changed up his game plan, opting to spend more time in the centre of the ring and using his jab more in the first two rounds to make sure he went the distance.

Despite having an eight-count put on him in the first round, he came back strong in the second round and worked hard to land some quality punches in the last two rounds

“I think I just wanted it more and I just kept at it even when I felt like I had nothing left,” Campbell said.

“The state title win means a lot to me. It’s a great feeling to complete the goal I set myself this year of making it to nationals, and it assures me that I’ve got what it takes.

“I’ll definitely be giving the national title a good crack and hopefully bringing home a medal.”