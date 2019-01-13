Rocky teen in the running for Aussie Junior Sedan Title

IN THE BLOOD: Braith Hogan at the wheel of his racing sedan.

IN THE BLOOD: Braith Hogan at the wheel of his racing sedan. Steph Allen

SPEEDWAY SEDANS: Rockhampton speedway driver Braith Hogan was driving laps around his fellow competitors at the National Junior Sedan Title in Maryborough.

As of this afternoon, the 16-year-old was at the top of the leader board, tied with last year's champion Ardie Jonic, from Ipswich.

Tonight, the final heat will kick off, set to determine who would come out on top for 2019.

"The titles are two nights of racing and [Saturday night] there were three heats and Braith was first in all,” Rockhampton saloon car club secretary Alan Richardson said.

"There was also a Junior Sedans Title [at Gympie] last weekend and both Ardie and Braith came second.

"For Braith to be up there with Ardie again is pretty great.

"Based on Braith's points and being in the top 16, he'll go straight through to the A main.”

The Emmaus College student is no novice to the sport, having come fifth in the last Australian title in Darwin in June 2018.

Following in the footsteps of his father Mark (with 25 years' racing experience) and uncle Steve, he first got behind the wheel at the age of 12.

"It's a racing family,” Richardson said.

"He's hoping to be number one but to be in the top five again would be pretty good.

"It depends on the track, the other drivers and you need a bit of luck. Braith has the speed. You never know what will happen.”