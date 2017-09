Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

AN 18-year-old has been involved in a property crash at The Caves.

The crash which is believed to have involved multiple people happened on a private property around 10.50am.

The 18-year-old is believed to be the only person injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service will meet the patient on Yamba Rd at The Caves.

QAS has advised the injuries are unknown as there is limited phone service.