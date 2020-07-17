Menu
CAREER AMBITION: Rockhampton teen Ryder Williams is chasing his dream of one day owning and operating his own Rockhampton barbershop.
Rocky teen is chasing his barbershop dream

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
ONE snip at a time, Ryder Williams is working towards his dream of one day operating his own barber shop in Rockhampton, and CQUni is helping him fulfil that goal.

The 16-year-old is currently studying a Certificate II in Salon Assistant course at CQUniversity’s Rockhampton City Campus in the Hair Essence Training Salon.

Ryder said his passion for wanting to be a barber started about two years ago when he visited a barber for a haircut.

“I needed a haircut and I went to the barber, ‘Stay Groomed’ in the city,” Mr Williams said.

“I realised it was what I wanted to do, and I got into barbering there myself.”

He said he was doing the course at CQUni in the hope of getting an apprenticeship with a barber.

“The course has been really good – it’s helped me with my communication skills, talking to customers,” he said.

“I know I’ve got to move up to it if I want it to give me a better chance of getting an apprenticeship.”

So far Ryder is two months into his course and he’s already learned the fundamentals of hair colouring and braiding.

He said his ultimate aim was to one day run a barber shop of his own.

For more information on CQUni TAFE’s Hairdressing courses visit https://www.cqu.edu.au/courses/hairdressing or call 13 27 82.

