Holden Cruze involved in teen joyride from Rockhampton to Chinchilla on Saturday, April 28 involving four teens.
Crime

Rocky teen joyrider still on run after children's arrest

Madison Watt
by
30th Apr 2018 1:44 PM

A TEENAGE girl behind the wheel in a 12-hour joyride from Rockhampton to Chinchilla remains on the loose.

Police are still searching for the 17-year-old girl after three other children were arrested; two boys aged 13 and 16, and a 13-year-old girl from Rockhampton.

Police allege the group stole a red Holden Cruze vehicle from Denning St and Park Ave, Rockhampton about 1.45am on Saturday.

The vehicle drove towards Taroom to avoid the spikes, which resulted in a police pursuit that was soon called off due to the dangerous and excessive high speeds.

A Wandoan police vehicle was damaged after the teens allegedly performed a u-turn in front of it on the Leichhardt Highway near Booral Rd at around 12.30pm.

Police confirmed no-one was injured from that crash.

The teens entered the Warrego Highway at Miles and headed east where they came to a stop 22km west of Chinchilla after running out of fuel.

They fled the vehicle on foot around 1.15pm.

The three children arrested were released from the Dably watchhouse and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

The teen driver has not yet been caught.

