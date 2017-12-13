Rocky teen lay helpless as masked invaders attacked family

"I WAS sitting down playing videos games and then I hear my brother say, 'help Liam, turn around' and I see someone's got him in a headlock trying to punch him."

A group of teenagers and one 20-year-old man forced entry into a family's Ruff St home, North Rockhampton at 7.40pm yesterday, where they assaulted the family.

The attackers reportedly knocked on the front door and put a 16-year-old boy in a headlock when he opened it.

Brother of the victim, 19-year-old Liam Dowie witnessed the attack and tried to save his brother.

"I came over and tried to separate them," he said.

Next thing Mr Dowie knew, a male approached him from behind with a "pole"

"My vision goes static for a second and then I feel warmth at the back of my head," he said.

The group then continued on their mission and "attacked" Mr Dowie's mother while he lay helpless.

"I was on the couch and they attacked mum, I was pretty dazed," he said.

"I had no energy to do anything, that was the worst part, I was so dazed, that was terrible."

Mr Dowie was then able to gather some strength to "push them out the door".

"They kept trying to break in for a bit afterward but I kept telling them to go away and called the police," he said.

The 19-year-old victim received five staples in the back of his head from the blow while his mother received a deep cut above her eye and other minor injuries.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin the morning after the attack, Mr Dowie was still in shock from the attack.

"I was in shock really, it was out of the blue," he said.

"I can't believe someone could come do this, for what reason I don't know.

"They literally just barged in through the front door."

Mr Dowie had no idea who the attackers were or why they came to his family home.

"They had black bandanas on, black caps, all masked," he said.

"I only saw the face of one of them, he was at the window trying to get in through mum's window.

"Personally I have no affiliation with them."

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey addressed the media this morning on the apparent targeted attack.

Det Act Insp Peachey believes the attacker is a 20-year-old man known to the 16-year-old victim, but nobody is in police custody at this time.

"It would appear that nothing was stolen from the address, but a number of threats and the reason for the assault is still being investigated," he said.

Det Act Insp Peachey said police attended the scene in a matter of minutes supported by the dog squad and other specialised units to declare a crime scene.

"Forensics have attended the scene and there are a number of leads to go off as a number of items were left," he said.

Det Act Insp Peachey said it could have been a lot worse.

He said the three other male offenders were described as Aboriginal in appearance, small-to-thin build and between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

The teenagers were last seen in dark clothing exiting the premises and Det Act Insp Peachey asked for assistance from anybody who saw people matching this description to resolve the investigation quickly.