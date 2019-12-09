Rocky teen off to World School Sevens

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton teenager Layne Ivey is excited about competing against some of the world’s leading young rugby talent in New Zealand. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton’s Layne Ivey will make her first trip to New Zealand as part of an indigenous Australian team that will contest the World School Sevens.

The 17-year-old was selected in the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team to compete at the international tournament in Auckland on December 13 and 14.

She is joined in the line-up by Gracemere’s Trinity Long, while Woorabinda’s Jakai Lammermoor will play the “Lloydies” boys team.

The World School Sevens showcase under-18 talent from around the world, and attracts teams from the USA, Canada, Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

Ivey said it was a fantastic opportunity and she could not wait to compete against teams from across the globe.

“It’s going to be really good. There will be some pretty hard competition and we’ll be playing teams that have a good understanding of rugby.

“It would be good to get some wins and hopefully we can make it into the finals.”

Ivey flew to Sydney on Sunday to attend a training camp before the two indigenous teams fly to New Zealand on Tuesday.

Layne Ivey and her Rockhampton Brothers teammates celebrate their rugby league grand final win. Picture: PAM McKAY

The players will get to do some sightseeing and take part in events that will showcase the different cultures of the participating teams.

Ivey and her teammates recently competed at the National Youth Sevens Cup on the Sunshine Coast.

They won two and lost three of their games, a good result given they only came together the day before the competition.

Ivey is confident that performance and the chance to get more familiar with each other’s games will auger well for them in New Zealand.

She believes the team’s greatest strength is their speed, and she shows plenty of it on the wing.

Ivey is a gifted all-rounder and is also making a mark in rugby league circles.

She was a member of the Rockhampton Brothers A-grade women’s team that won the Rockhampton Rugby League premiership this year.

She also recently earned a place in Queensland Rugby League’s under-18 girls performance program designed to provide a longer term development opportunity for players.

Ivey is pleased to see more pathways for girls and women in league and said the introduction of a women’s state-wide competition next year was another exciting development.