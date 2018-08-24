Rocky teen only CQ equestrian to head to World Games

EQUESTRIAN: Nineteen-year-old Shelby Davis-Hill's was "amazed” when a simple name drawn out of a hat automatically equalled a dream come true.

In March 8-21 next year, Davis-Hill will jet off to Abu Dhabi to represent Australia in the Special Olympics World Games as part of a four-person team.

She is the only competitor heading to the Games to come out of Central Queensland.

She will join the Australian team with two other competitors from Queensland and another from Western Australia.

The aspiring equestrian coach walked away from this year's Adelaide Special Olympics Australia National Games with a bronze in equitation, trailing riding and gymkhana and a gold in dressage.

These medals qualified her for the lucky draw.

"I was excited,” Davis-Hill said of the announcement.

"I'll do equitation, dressage, a little trail and another one [at Abu Dhabi].

"I'll be training lots... I train at 4mile Spelling, Agistment and Riding with owners Nicky and Ben Dobson and my coach Hannah.

"My PT training and physio is at Vector Health.”

At the World Games, there will be a total of 7000 athletes from 177 countries competing, 3000 coaches, 20,000 volunteers and 500,000 spectators.

These numbers are enough to daunt anyone, but Davis-Hill is taking everything in her stride and is confident to make her mark on the world stage and bring home a gold medal.

"It's amazing,” she said.

"I will go over with the team and Mum and Dad will go over by themselves on a different plane.”

The games will be held over three weeks.

When the team first arrives, they will be involved in a Host Town Program through the Emirates to "acclimatise”.

On March 11-13, they will undertake divisioning and training and on March 14, the opening ceremony will be held.

From March 15-21, the competition will be held, until the closing ceremony on March 21.

Davis-Hill will also be involved in the opening ceremony, where she will walk with 100 athletes from around Australia in front of thousands of spectators.

Leading up to the games, she will be knuckling down in her three training sessions a week.

"[I'll be focusing on] my 20m circles, getting my corners right, halting for five seconds and saluting,” she said.

"I've gone up to trotting from walking... I have to learn it now to go to Worlds and this is my first time.

Doting mum, Sondra Davis-Hill said she was "pretty excited” when she found out the news.

"Shelby competed at a walk level - she did a brilliant job of course, she got a medal - but I expected they'd only take canterers so when she came up the driveway with the letter... I was over the moon,” she said.

"It's amazing to see how she's gone from a baby that couldn't walk and when she's on a horse it's a whole new world, it's amazing.

"Having trainers to assist her and make sure everything is correct, even down to getting her boots that make sure her legs are right in the saddle, there's just a huge team.”

Davis-Hill started riding at Riding for Disabled when she was two and couldn't walk when she started.

Riding has since developed her muscles and strengthened her core and developed an infectious confidence within the inspiring teen.

Davis-Hill is currently a volunteer at Riding for Disabled and is currently studying her OTC through the centre, which is the first step to becoming an equestrian coach.