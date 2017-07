BREAKING 7AM: A TEENAGER is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital following an alleged assault overnight.

About 4.30am, emergency services were called to a home in Richardson Rd, Kawana following reports of a fight.

They arrived to find a male teen who was reportedly not alert.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before transporting him to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury. He was in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.