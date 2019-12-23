Rocky teen set to compete on the world stage

ROCKY REPRESENTATIVE: Pierce Nugent-Moss has been selected for the U18 Junior Steelers team

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton 17-year-old Pierce Nugent-Moss will swap maroon for green and gold next year when he represents Australia in the Softball World Cup 2020.

Pierce will take the pitch for the U18 Junior Steelers team at Palmerston North, New Zealand, on February 20.

He was selected after representing the state at nationals last week, where Queensland beat the undefeated NSW team in the grand final.

Pierce scored 157 runs across the week and had a tight defensive run of 20 at the U18 Men’s National Championship.

Rockhampton Softball Association secretary Eden Neill-Ballantine said Pierce’s determination would take him far in his career.

“I have seen him put the effort in when training for his tournaments and he is a very dedicated player,” Neill-Ballantine said.

“He is a pocket rocket when on the field running bases and when he is pushing for the catch, he is generally climbing that fence to take the out.

“He plays a great game and (is) always striving to get the next out. “

Queensland player Max Spencer started the runs in the final with a stand-up double gaining one run across the plate, with another team member hitting a home run with one on base scoring the final two runs against NSW.

Queensland claimed the championships, winning 3-0 in the decider game, claiming the Nox Bailey Shield for the fourth year.

Pierce was one of eight Queensland players selected in the Steelers squad. Eleven NSW players were picked.

“He is a young guy who just holds his own and does what he has to do on the diamond. He is a doer and puts everything into his games,” Neill-Ballantine said.

The Junior Steelers will have their first chance to train together at Redlands, Queensland, at a training camp on January 25.