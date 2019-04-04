Rocky teenager's body discovered in a vehicle in Gladstone

HELP WANTED: Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or yesterday to contact police.

THE body of a Rockhampton teenager was discovered inside a car in a suburb south of Gladstone yesterday.

Officers were called to Brendonna Road, Burua around 3.30pm yesterday following the discovery of a suspect vehicle parked in the street.

An 18-year-old Koongal man was found dead inside the car.

BODY DISCOVERED: The body of a Rockhampton man was discovered yesterday in Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone. Google Maps

A crime scene was established by detectives and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV with Queensland registration 164 XQK, and in particular anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900663184