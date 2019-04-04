Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP WANTED: Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or yesterday to contact police.
HELP WANTED: Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or yesterday to contact police. QPS
Breaking

Rocky teenager's body discovered in a vehicle in Gladstone

Leighton Smith
liana walker
by and
4th Apr 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a Rockhampton teenager was discovered inside a car in a suburb south of Gladstone yesterday.

Officers were called to Brendonna Road, Burua around 3.30pm yesterday following the discovery of a suspect vehicle parked in the street.

An 18-year-old Koongal man was found dead inside the car.

 

BODY DISCOVERED: The body of a Rockhampton man was discovered yesterday in Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone.
BODY DISCOVERED: The body of a Rockhampton man was discovered yesterday in Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone. Google Maps

A crime scene was established by detectives and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV with Queensland registration 164 XQK, and in particular anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900663184

police investigation sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New Rockhampton servo sells for almost $5m

    premium_icon New Rockhampton servo sells for almost $5m

    Business Agent explains why Rocky is one of his two favourite centres in Qld

    Local politicians and candidates share thoughts on budget

    premium_icon Local politicians and candidates share thoughts on budget

    Politics The key players offer feedback on the federal government's plans.

    Ag industry can be CQ's 'sleeping success story'

    premium_icon Ag industry can be CQ's 'sleeping success story'

    Rural There's plenty of room to expand this sector.

    Young and restless: Rocky needs to capture missing age group

    premium_icon Young and restless: Rocky needs to capture missing age group

    Business People in this age bracket pass through the city but don't stay long