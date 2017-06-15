Rocky teens land spot in national model comp

THREE Rocky teens have landed themselves a spot in Australian Supermodel of the Year.

Erin Hasan, Milly Cogill and Maddison Moran will be heading down to Brisbane later this year to battle it out against models from all over the country in the Teen Section of the competition.

The three girls who are all represented by Elite Avenue, a local modelling agency, spoke to the Morning Bulletin this week about their excitement going into Australian Supermodel of the Year.

"We had to apply online for the competition. We had to send in a photo of ourselves and a bit about who we are,” 17-year-old Maddison said.

"It was really exciting, I was pretty nervous about whether I was going to get in or not but when I first found out I was in it was so good,” 15-year-old Milly added.

The three girls, who all have plans to pursue modelling down south when school finishes, will go through a series of catwalks during the competition.

"We have three outfits and three runways for each outfit, one is formal, one is swimwear and one is evening/day wear,” Milly said.

Training for the girls usually consists of up to three photo shoots a week, combined with runway training.

"It varies really, sometimes we can have three shoots in a week, other times we might only have one,” Milly said.

"We have catwalk training as well, we have them on Saturday mornings and Monday afternoons.”

The local models all got their start in the industry through agents based in Central Queensland.

And while it started out as a fun hobby for the girls, they are working towards making a career out of what they love.

"My dad actually got me into modelling when I was seven years old,” Maddison said.

"I was with LA modelling just for fun until a year ago which was when I started with Elite Avenue.”

Erin was much the same, starting modelling when she first started high school.

"I started with Rochelle Louise Modelling agency and when she left I moved to a modelling agency in Mackay,” Erin said.

"I recently went over to America and modelled in LA, which was a wonderful experience and when I came back here I joined Elite Avenue because it's closer to home.”

It was Milly's interest in all things beauty and hair that first sparked her love for modelling.

"I've always had a dream about doing something with modelling and hair and beauty so when I found Elite Avenue it was a perfect fit,” she said.

"My plan when I leave school is to go to Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast to try and pursue it a little further down there.”

The girls all agreed modelling through the same agency has boosted their confidence, helping them feel prepared for the competition ahead.

"It's just really fun and you get to make new friends,” Erin said.