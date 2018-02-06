Rocky teen's successful future in region's big employer

HANDLING beef on the production line of a meat works plant is not for the faint hearted.

But when Rockhampton teenager Sang Van Tran was offered an opportunity at Teys Australia in the Beef Capital, he was like a bull at a gate.

The 19-year-old was offered a full-time position at the Lakes Creek Rd facility in 2017 by general manager, Wazsantha Mudannayake, saying it took him by surprise.

"I wasn't looking for work at the time but the position came up and I thought it would be a great opportunity,” he said.

Sang was one of the 40 new school-leavers who have been employed as part of job creating projects Rockhampton Regional Council's Advance Rockhampton campaign.

Since leaving school in 2016, Sang started his Certificate II in Automotive Technology and was thrilled to learn he was already set for a promotion.

"A few weeks ago I got offered a fitter and turner job here and I'm looking forward to starting it soon,” he said.

His new position will enable more career-focused work through machinery maintenance and part making.

Teys General Manager of Operations Wasantha Mudannayake, General Manager of Corporate Services Tom Maguire and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow with some of the new Teys employees. Allan Reinikka ROK060218ateys4

Mr Mudannayake saw his role as "more than a job” and was focused on providing the next generation with a career path.

"They are the next leaders of our organisation, and our country, so I take very keen interest in each and every one of them,” he said.

"It's a big family, I know everyone by name and always make sure my door is open for them.”

Since starting his career at Teys 14 years ago, Mr Mudannayake said the facility has grown immensely.

"When I first came we had 143 people,” he said.

"Now we have more than 1000 workers and are set to employ even more over the next year.”

Teys prided itself as being the second-largest meat processor and exporter in the country and Mr Mudannayake said the future looked bright.

"As the Beef Capital of Australia, we are in a great position to capitalise on that,” he said.

"We want people to to prosper with us and share the exciting future that's to come.”

For Sang, his goal was focusing on his exciting new role within the company but encouraged anyone interested in a job to take the leap.

"Everyone is very friendly and kind, I'd tell anyone to think about a job in the meat works,” he said.