Rocky Tennis Association holds 2018 final matches

TENNIS: On Friday night, Rockhampton Tennis Association held its B grade final, with teams bracing the dry yet humid conditions at Rockhampton's courts.

In B1, the Cressy Flattops defeated Cressy Perfects 27-24.

In B2, Cressy Wizards took out a 34-17 win over the Delwood Moonlighters.

Rockhampton Tennis Association patron Des Campbell attended the event and was on hand to present the trophies and vouchers to the winners.

Highlights from the night included an amazing comeback from 5-2 down for Flattops' Stu England and Roy Pidgeon against Perfects' Peter Lynch and Craig Holland.

England and Pidgeon won the tie breaker with a final score of 7-4.

"The singles matches proved the difference with big wins to Stu and Roy again,” Cressy Wizards' Peter Lawrence said.

"Flattops' Ming Ong played great tennis but the might of Calum MacLeod again showed through with him winning all his sets on the night.

"B2 was won by Wizards dropping only one set.

"Newly elected president of Delwood Darryl Skinner showed his class in singles but Warren, Peter and Mark were too strong overall.”

Next season will kick off in February 2019, with games to be played again on Friday nights.

The winter season matches will move back to Saturday afternoons.

Player of the Year results from this season will be published in an upcoming edition of The Morning Bulletin later this week.