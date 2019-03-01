Rocky Tennis Open to showcase over 100 players from CQ

TENNIS: There will be several well-known faces in the tennis circuit at this weekend's Rocky Open.

Moura's 16-year-old Emeliija Swaffer-Selff, who is currently top seed in the Ladies AMT, will be playing in the Ladies Open Singles where she hopes to defend her crown.

In the Open Men's, former local and fourth seed Matt Harper will be having a crack at the singles.

"He'll be one to look out for as well,” Rockhampton Tennis Association centre manager and coach Glen Vickery said.

"The Open Men's, particularly in the semis, will be fairly strong and wonderful to watch.”

Throughout 28 events, 102 players from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Hervey Bay and across Central Queensland will compete from March 2-3.

Last year's Open Men's Singles champion Matthew Stubbings will also be travelling from Papua New Guinea to defend his title.

There is $400 on offer for the Open Men's Singles winner and a $370 prize for the women's, with a difference due to lack of numbers in the women's divisions.

"There are 28 in the men's and seven in the women's,” Vickery said.

"It's not just in Rocky but across Australia where we're struggling to try and encourage women to continue playing past 16 years.

"The better girls generally go overseas and play college tennis with scholarships or have other priorities.

"Or they prefer team sports and a team environment, which tennis doesn't always offer.”

Rocky Open is one of the first events of the year and aims to gauge CQ players' progress.

"It's a bit of a stepping stone for some players to gain enough points to eventually have a crack at qualifications for the Australian Opens,” Vickery said.

"It will be a great weekend.”