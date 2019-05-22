Menu
SPECIAL WIN: Rockhampton tennis player and Queensland representative Olivia Massingham has returned victorious from the national secondary schools tennis championships.
SPECIAL WIN: Rockhampton tennis player and Queensland representative Olivia Massingham has returned victorious from the national secondary schools tennis championships.
Tennis

Rocky tennis talent stars in Queensland's win

Pam McKay
by
22nd May 2019 4:57 PM
TENNIS: Rockhampton's Olivia Massingham has helped Queensland claim the coveted Pizzey Cup for the first time in 13 years.

The Cathedral College student shone on court at the national secondary schools championships in Adelaide.

She had a demanding schedule, playing as many as three games a day in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the eight-day tournament.

TEEN ACE: Rockhampton's Olivia Massingham proudly displays the Pizzey Cup after Queensland's victory.
TEEN ACE: Rockhampton's Olivia Massingham proudly displays the Pizzey Cup after Queensland's victory.

"Queensland beat all the states so we were undefeated,” Massingham said.

"It was really exciting and very special. It's the first time Queensland has won in 13 years. It was very cold and windy down there so we had to change our game a bit to suit the conditions.”

This was Massingham's third year in the Queensland team, which finished third in 2017 and 2018.

She won most of her games but rated the victory over a highly ranked Victorian opponent on the last day as her most special.

"My serve was pretty consistent throughout the tournament, and my general base line game was pretty strong,” Massingham said.

"Winning an event like that definitely encourages you to train harder and play even better.”

Massingham is now gearing up for the Gladstone Open Age, starting on May 31.

