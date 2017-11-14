'Rocky, the jobs boom is back': 5 new jobs available now

Boilermakers are among the positions up for grabs in Central Queensland right now.

That's the pitch on just one of 573 jobs available right now for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast currently advertised on Seek.com.au

Here are five positions that have all been posted in the past five days to apply for today.

1. ROCKHAMPTON - boilermakers X 5 - the boom is back!!

Entire Recruitment's client is looking for experienced boilermakers based in a Rockhampton workshop.

With the recent mining boom taking effect we are looking for five boilermakers!

These roles will be ongoing until January next year!

You will be working with an award winning company specialising in various surface mining machinery including dump trucks, loaders and dozers.

$40hr flat rate;

10-hour days;

10 on, four off;

Mining experience preferred but not essential

2. Haul truck operator

Stellar Recruitment seeks an experienced haul truck operator for Jellinbah Mine.

Jellinbah Mine is located near the townships of Blackwater and Bluff in Central Queensland. Candidates based locally will be highly regarded.

The position pays $43-$45 an hour, plus super.

3. Store managers

Taking Shape is serious about investing in, developing and supporting its people.

As one of the fastest growing retailers in Australia and New Zealand, the business says it constantly strives to push boundaries and its business forward.

"We thrive in a culture of innovation, which is why we are always on the lookout for talented and inspired people to join the team - people who share our vision, who recognise the importance of making a difference and who want to be part of something special.”

The position offers a competitive salary and generous staff discounts among a range of workplace incentives.

4. Diesel fitters

Downer Mining is seeking experienced diesel fitters to join its Blackwater project.

The company offers:

Lifestyle roster (5/4, 4/5, 5/5) supporting work/life balance

Camp accommodation or the option of various housing allowances

Career progression opportunities through a number of training and mentoring programs

Numerous financial, lifestyle, health and wellbeing benefits including salary sacrifice options, novated leasing, discounts and support programs.

5. Pro shop attendant at the Capricorn Resort, Yeppoon

Capricorn Resort Golf is a 18-hole golf course which is set on 22,000 acres.

The resort is currently seeking a casual pro shop attendant who will report to the pro shop manager or designate and will assist with all professional shop activities.

The candidate will have golf knowledge/background or be passionate about golf and looking to deliver a unique experience to the resort's members and guests.

