Rocky theatre group to perform trivia game on stage

Laurie Atlas will host The Acting Game at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre this Friday night. Contributed

SO YOU think you know a thing or two about movie trivia.?

Why not test it out at the latest production of Rockhampton Little Theatre (RLT)'s movie quiz show called The Acting Game.

Staged in a similar vein to RockWiz and Specks and Specks, The Acting Game uses a variety of audio, visual, reperforming movie scenes, and the usual trivia questions to test your knowledge of all things movies.

As with Rockwiz, participants are tested in a preliminary round to find the best four contestants who will join two guest contestants for the main event.

The guest contestants are well known local musical theatre personalities Amanda Locker and Travis Hock. Compere for the show will be 4RO's Laurie Atlas.

Anyone in the audience is welcome to try out for any of the four spots where two teams battle it out to become "The Acting Game" champions.

There are prizes for the winners and also spot prizes for the audience throughout the show. Turn up as your best movie character for a chance to win the Oscar for best costume.

Most of our prizes have been sponsored by Birch Carroll and Coyle - That gives you a hint as to what the prizes are.

So come along for a fun-filled couple of hours and you never know you might go home a winner.

There are two shows (with completely different questions) this Friday and Saturday at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

THE ACTING GAME SHOW:

Friday April 13 at 7pm

Saturday April 14 at 1pm

Walter Reid Cultural Centre

Tickets can be purchased at seeitlive.com.au, the Pilbeam Theatre, or at the door.