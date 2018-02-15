Revolutionary rodeo world-first rolls into Rocky

ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE: PBR Australia will hold its Rockhampton event in its new world-first, purpose-built mobile stadium in September.

ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE: PBR Australia will hold its Rockhampton event in its new world-first, purpose-built mobile stadium in September.

RODEO: Spectators will be closer to the action than ever before when the 2018 PBR Australia Tour rolls into Rockhampton in September.

They will be seated in a new world-first, purpose-built mobile stadium that has been in development since 2010.

It is one of the features of a tour that is saddling up for one of its biggest years yet, with a fresh calendar of live events and record prize money.

PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said the stadium would give spectators the "ultimate PBR experience" and a prime view of the elite bull-riding action.

The new stadium will tour from March to October, with eight stops in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, plus plans to grow to 12 tour stops in 2019.

It will launch with a 3500capacity, which includes seating for 2500 people and 18arena-side corporate boxes.

PBR action returns to Rocky in September. Elise Derwin

Young said the stadium featured a custom-built mega screen to take the audience behind the scenes, including inside the bucking chutes, and to give slow- motion replays for each ride.

"The new stadium will allow us to revolutionise this extreme sport into a touring outback spectacular, with a full theatrical production offering an action-packed night of pro bull riding combined with a social after-party event featuring live performances by the very talented Casey Barnes," Young said.

"On average, close to half of the attendees at these events will come from areas up to 400km away, and most of our fans will attend more than one event each year.

"We will not only deliver the best match-ups between cowboy and bull athletes, but we will also offer up great live music and entertainment."

Young said that in line with the rapid growth of the sport domestically and abroad, the 2018 PBR Australia Tour would offer an Australian record $1.1million prize purse, up from $250,000 last year.

The rodeo will be held at Browne Park on Saturday, September 22. Tickets at www.pbraustralia.com.au