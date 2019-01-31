Rocky to get it's own taste of Nashville greats with musical

COUNTRY LEGENDS: Tammy Wynette is one of the country music legends whose work will be immortalised on stage for Nashville Live at the Pilbeam Theatre on February 27.

FOR the very first time in Australia, the hit musical production Nashville Live delivers the energy, glamour and magic of the city it's named after.

Nashville Live takes you through the history of country music from golden greats Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, through to the contemporary platinum selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.

This live show is a celebration of country music and the stories behind the genre's biggest hits.

Audiences will be moved through a mixture of classic solos, amazing duets and fantastic group harmonies as the cast of international performers, step up alongside the stellar live band to perform.

With 44 timeless songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk The Line, Stand By Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man I Feel Like A Woman, this trip through country music's greatest moments is a night that will reaffirm the fact that there really are only two types of music - country and western!

Catch this show as it arrives on our shores for its Australian debut, performing in all major capital cities and over 20 regional venues around the country.

Pilbeam Theatre: Wednesday, February 27. Tickets on sale from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 49274111 and www.seeit live.com.au.