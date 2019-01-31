Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNTRY LEGENDS: Tammy Wynette is one of the country music legends whose work will be immortalised on stage for Nashville Live at the Pilbeam Theatre on February 27.
COUNTRY LEGENDS: Tammy Wynette is one of the country music legends whose work will be immortalised on stage for Nashville Live at the Pilbeam Theatre on February 27.
News

Rocky to get it's own taste of Nashville greats with musical

31st Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the very first time in Australia, the hit musical production Nashville Live delivers the energy, glamour and magic of the city it's named after.

Nashville Live takes you through the history of country music from golden greats Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, through to the contemporary platinum selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.

This live show is a celebration of country music and the stories behind the genre's biggest hits.

Audiences will be moved through a mixture of classic solos, amazing duets and fantastic group harmonies as the cast of international performers, step up alongside the stellar live band to perform.

With 44 timeless songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk The Line, Stand By Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man I Feel Like A Woman, this trip through country music's greatest moments is a night that will reaffirm the fact that there really are only two types of music - country and western!

Catch this show as it arrives on our shores for its Australian debut, performing in all major capital cities and over 20 regional venues around the country.

Pilbeam Theatre: Wednesday, February 27. Tickets on sale from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 49274111 and www.seeit live.com.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Schroder brothers' epic swim for charity

    premium_icon Schroder brothers' epic swim for charity

    News Cam Schroder facing the elements on swim for raise funds for Children's Variety Charity

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    New aquaculture development sites named for Rocky region

    premium_icon New aquaculture development sites named for Rocky region

    Business The two new sites promise an economic windfall for the region

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    IMPARTIAL OR NOT? Environmental review panel under fire

    premium_icon IMPARTIAL OR NOT? Environmental review panel under fire

    News The Black-Throated Finch Review continues to spark debate.

    • 30th Jan 2019 11:59 PM
    Local boundary change dispute referred to commission

    premium_icon Local boundary change dispute referred to commission

    News Commission to recommend how to settle ongoing dispute

    • 30th Jan 2019 11:50 PM