Rocky to host bowls event for first time

Diggers Memorial senior vice-president Merv Dunseath is looking forward to the club hosting the state district mixed pairs this weekend..

LAWN BOWLS: Rockhampton will host the state district mixed pairs for the first time this weekend.

The eight district champions from across Queensland will hit the greens at Diggers Memorial Bowls Club for the two-day event.

They will also play on the club’s new synthetic surface, which has been in use for two months.

Club senior vice-president Merv Dunseath said it was a coup for the club and the city to host the event.

“It’s a big deal for us to get the championships and we want to make a good impression,” he said.

“These players are the champions of their districts so we’re expecting some some good, close bowls.”

Dunseath was confident the players would enjoy the club’s facilities and hospitality.

Bowls Queensland chief executive Brett Wilkie said his organisation was pleased about the event being staged in Rockhampton.

“We’re always looking to take our events to different areas and we thought it was a good opportunity to have one of our state events in Rockhampton,” he said.

“A lot of the players are also excited because they have not been to Rockhampton ­before.”

The eight districts playing this weekend are Gold Coast Tweed, Downs, Condamine, Moreton Bay, Burnett, Bundaberg, Leichhardt and Tropical Far North.

Games start at 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday, with the final at 12.45pm on Sunday.