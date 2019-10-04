Rocky to host first Family Law info night

ROCKHAMPTON will host the first in a series of national information sessions into the Australian Parliament’s Family Law Enquiry next week.

One national leader and likely deputy chairman of the review committee, Pauline Hanson will host the sessions to address community fears around the sensitive nature of family law and help locals considering a submission to the inquiry.

“Any time a Parliamentary inquiry is held, especially something as sensitive as family law, it’s understandable that members of the public might be a bit fearful or nervous at making a contribution, and these sessions aim to outline the process and help take some of that fear away,” Senator Hanson said.

“It’s important that anyone who feels they can contribute to the inquiry is able to do so comfortably, because we need to get as much public input as possible to help identify problems and potential improvements.”

“The information evening will really help empower people to make a submission without the help of a lawyer,” One Nation’s candidate for Keppel, Wade Rothery said.

“It doesn’t cost money, it just costs time, and a little extra know-how thanks to this information night should help make the whole process a little easier.”

After long-term lobbying for the inquiry, Senator Hanson looked forward to being involved in hearings across Australia, in cities and rural areas.

She described the inquiry as “the most comprehensive review in decades” of Australia’s family law and child support systems.

“There are countless stories of hardships and problems caused as a result of the broken family law system, for men and women, but particularly impacting children,” Senator Hanson said.

“So we need this review to look at all the issues honestly, and come up with solutions to make the process better for those impacted.”

Ms Hanson hoped many people would submit their views and stories to the committee once the inquiry hearings start later this month.

The information forum will be held at the Rockhampton Sports Club on Wednesday October 9, between 6pm and 8pm.

Entry is free, but seating is limited so those interested are advised to register by calling 07 3221 7644.

An information leaflet is available at Senator Hanson’s Facebook page, “Pauline Hanson Please Explain”.