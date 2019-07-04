Rocky to host major national sporting event for first time

Bentley Maguire competing in the Clubman Unlimited class at the first club day for the Rockhampton Motocross Club at the Six Mile Raceway.

ROCKHAMPTON will host the Junior Australian Motocross Titles for the first time next year, it was announced this morning.

The major sporting event is expected to see 500 riders converge on the Rockhampton & District Motocross Club's Six Mile Road race track for a week in July.

As well as giving local youngsters a chance to compete in front of their friends and families on a national stage, the titles could inject up to $1 million into the local economy.

The Club's president Peter Dark said the event would be a great boost for the region and a reward for those at the club who had put a lot of work in over the past decade to build its Pink Lily facility to what it is today.

"There's still some more facilities to come and once we get them in it will be a true, national standard track," he said.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the coup was a credit to Motocross Club committees and presidents, both past and current.

"The effort and the boldness of this club putting forward (the bid) to host this major event deserves the support of the community," she said.

"There are layers of economic boosts to come from it and we love the chance to show off our region."