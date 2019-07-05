Rocky to host Winter Short Course meet next weekend

Rocky City Winter Short Course - Jazlyn Johnson from Emu Park in the Girls 8-12 400 SC Meter Freestyle.

SWIMMING: Swimming clubs from across Central Queensland will be making a splash at the first Winter Short Course meet next weekend, hosted by Emu Park Swimming Club.

Nominations are still open and carnival coordinator Karen Doherty is hoping the event will provide aspiring junior swimmers with the opportunity to score times to qualify for August's Short Course State Championships.

The meet will see clubs from Mackay, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone and Biloela compete, with age groups ranging from six to sixteen.

"There's only two qualifying meets leading into the Short Course State Championships in Brisbane and we host one of two,” Doherty said.

"Rocky City will run one in two weeks' time.

"It's a good opportunity for swimmers around the region to get qualifying times for States.

"It gives those trying to get into the next level and making championships times to do so, and it helps build skills in our younger kids and give them more practise racing, while in a fun environment.”

The event will kick off on Friday night on July 12 at 6pm with the meet's distance events.

On the Saturday morning, the relays will kick off at 8.30am and then the races will commence.

"It's a good opportunity for kids to work together in their teams,” Doherty said.

"There are a few of our swimmers aiming to make their first State event and a couple looking at going back after having gone a couple times before.

"There are a few who have been training for this and they do a couple of different preparations and they've been training pretty hard in preparation session.”

Doherty said one of Emu Park's swimmers, Emma Doherty, will be sitting out next weekend due to injury, but had still qualified.

"She is still training to compete at the State championships,” Doherty said.

"Josie Daly has a very strong preparation over winter for this meet and is chasing backstroke qualifying times.

"Annamieka has returned from an injury and will compete in two events.”

Doherty said holding the Short Courses in Rockhampton is good for local swimmers who may not be able to travel to metropolitan areas to chase qualifying times.

The meet is open to any swimmer currently part of a swimming club.

Clubs can nominate through Swim Central online.