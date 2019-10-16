Rocky to house a new State Government HQ

After campaigning from MP Barry O’Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Rockhampton will be “headquarters” for the newly established Office of Rural and Regional Queensland.

The Premier told parliament yesterday that the offices will be created in regional, coastal and outback Queensland to “ensure the voices of local communities across our large state are heard.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the offices, spread across regional Queensland, would answer to headquarters in Rockhampton.

“Rockhampton will become the strategically located headquarters for the Office of Rural and Regional Queensland with representation also in Townsville, Mackay, Cairns, Longreach, Maryborough and Toowoomba,” she said.

“The Office of Rural and Regional Queensland will support the establishment of regional community forums.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

Mr O’Rourke had previously lobbied his State Government counterparts to have the activities of the Office of Rural and Regional Queensland orchestrated from Rockhampton.

“This is an investment in jobs and ensures local residents will have their views heard on a variety of matters in our state,” Mr O’Rourke said.

He said members of local communities had already put their names forward to nominate for the Regional Community forums.

“I thank them for their enthusiasm in getting behind the initiative,” he said.

Forums will get under way almost immediately. The first will be held October 28.

Mr O’Rourke said two officers would be located in both Townsville and Toowoomba, one each for Cairns, Mackay and Longreach, and four at the Rockhampton HQ.