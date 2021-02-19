Menu
The government program funds training for unemployed or disadvantaged Queenslanders.
Politics

Rocky to receive nearly $400k for jobs training

Timothy Cox
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
More than 2,000 Queenslanders looking for jobs will receive training and more than 80 community projects will go ahead under a State Government initiative.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds training and provides job opportunities for unemployed and disadvantaged Queenslanders.

Training and Skills Development Minister Di Farmer today announced the successful projects that would share in $13.7 million.

Member for Rockhampton Mr O’Rourke said Rockhampton had secured $383,600 for projects that would assist 80 people.

“The organisations that have secured funding in this round will allow jobseekers in Rockhampton to develop their skills and make a difference in the community,” he said.

“For example, Multicap Limited has received funding to train 36 job seekers in Certificate III in Individual Support through its Community Work Skills project.

“SQW projects support a number of social enterprises that bring specialist support and

employment opportunities for people who face disadvantages when applying for work.”

He said the projects helped unemployed people find long-term work.

“More than 56,000 people have been skilled for work since 2015, with more than 34,000 people finding a job as a direct result of participating in SQW projects or traineeships,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“We know that every dollar invested in Skilling Queenslanders for Work generates almost eight dollars in return, so it’s a great investment for Queensland.”

The second funding round for 2020-21 brings SQW investment for the financial year to more than $55.8 million for 284 projects that will provide training and help to more than 7,400 jobseekers.

