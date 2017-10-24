Rocky to take centre stage at massive Chinese agriculture expo

Selling Rocky to China. This file image shows Ms. Jiang Jiqing, Consul and Chief of Economic and Commercial Office, Dr. Zhao Yongchen, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane, Alan Acton, owner of Fitzroy Vale Station, and Lee Sunderland, of Rockhampton Regional Council.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is supporting local businesses to reach international markets with Rockhampton set to take centre stage at a massive agricultural expo in China next month.

Invited by the Huizhou Municipal Government to join local businesses at the expo, council will send a delegation consisting of Advance Rockhampton General Manager Tony Cullen and Senior Executive for Trade and Investment Young Beamish.

At least half a dozen businesses will take part in the trade mission targeting sectors including beef, agriculture and investment opportunities.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow talks with Xia Jinwen, Zhenjiang's Party Secretary. Rockhampton and Zhenjiang have signed a friendship agreement.

Mr Cullen said council was proud to facilitate the trip and support local businesses to build upon the strong partnerships formed with the different levels of Chinese government during previous visits.

"The relationship between Rockhampton and China has never been stronger and, as Australia's largest trading partner, we have to keep our foot on the pedal to build on this momentum to deliver the outcomes for our region,” Mr Cullen said.

"This Agricultural Expo is expected to attract over 350,000 people and our local businesses will be centre stage which is incredible exposure for Rockhampton.

"What we are really keen to discuss are partnership prospects with the two regions to develop horticultural projects, while also attracting investment and looking at opportunities in aquaculture,” Mr Cullen said.

Ms Beamish said the expo was a key focus for developing council's small produce sector and broader agricultural sector.

"Council has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes on this one, and promoting our agribusiness sector as an attractive place for Chinese investment is a key driver of growth,” Ms Beamish said.

"This expo will allow us to promote Rockhampton's capabilities and expertise in the agribusiness, infrastructure and services sectors, and highlight the region's ability to supply premium quality agri-food products to meet growing demand from China,” Ms Beamish said.

The Huizhou Agriculture Expo will be held from 24-27 November 2017.