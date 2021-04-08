Menu
The charter from Rockhampton to Uluru will depart in October.
Lifestyle

Rocky to Uluru flight back by popular demand

Timothy Cox
8th Apr 2021 12:38 PM
Travel Associates Rockhampton on Thursday announced another ‘Rocky to the Rock’ Uluru flight following the success of its February charter.

The travel agency will operate two charters to Uluru departing in the second half of 2021, with the first already sold out to those who previously expressed interest in the trip.

Passengers for that “secret departure” on September 10 to 12 were notified individually, and the trip had sold out two days later.

The remaining charter is scheduled for October 15 to 17, and more than 70 per cent of tickets are already sold.

Travel Associates Rockhampton owner Debbie Rains was thrilled with the “intense demand”.

“We are extremely overwhelmed and grateful for the support from our Rocky locals,” she said.

“To completely sell out two charters and a have a third on the way is just incredible.”

Travel adviser Angela Lucieer escorted the September travellers out to Uluru and said the itinerary and passengers made the trip extra special.

“From the moment we checked in our first customer at the airport, there was a buzz of excitement in the air with our inaugural weekend getaway to Uluru,” she said.

“So many people commented on how amazing the experience was and that it was just what they needed after a tough year with COVID.”

