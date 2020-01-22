Menu
ON COURSE: Rockhampton’s Damian Ling gets his round started in the second game of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants at the weekend. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Rocky too good on their home course

Pam McKay
22nd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
GOLF: Rockhampton scored a clean sweep in the second match of Round 1 in the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants at the weekend.

They defeated Emu Park in both divisions, running out 14-nil winners on the Rockhampton course.

It was an impressive performance from Rockhampton, which was beaten in the competition opener by Yeppoon a week earlier.

Rockhampton’s Dean Tipping in action.
In Division 1, Rockhampton’s Dean Tipping continued his form, beating Brendan Cooper 3 and 2.

Newcomer Damian Ling won 5 and 4 over Nathan Cooper, Richie Pershouse 5 and 3 over Shane McGrath, and captain Tim McMaster 5 and 4 over Wyley Ince.

Jake Crear won 4 and 3 over Rob Powell, Adam Longbottom 7 and 6 over Dave Thompson and Greg Black 4 and 2 over Steve Wallace.

Emu Park’s Brendan Cooper tees off. Picture: Allan Reinikka
In Division 2, Ian Anderson won 2 and 1 over Ian Corfield, Glen Cox 1 up against Wayne Urqhart, Spencer Chapman 5 and 4 over Chris Roberts, Izaak Grobler 7 and 5 over Noel Smalley, Sagren Govender 2 and 1 over Allen Hunt, Les Berryman 4 and 3 over Laurie Kneen, Andrew Winter 4 and 3 over Gus Hoseman.

The event has been embraced by the competitors, many of whom have not played matchplay before.

Emu Park will be on course again on Sunday, when they host Yeppoon to complete the first round of play.

Round 2 matches will be on February 2 and 23 and March 22, with the final on Sunday, March 29, at a course to be determined.

