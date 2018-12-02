Rocky Touch searching for numbers for annual Bundy Cup

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Rockhampton Touch Football is rallying its cohorts to send a number of teams to next year's Bundy Cup.

Rocky Touch has sent teams to the Bundaberg touch carnival for the past two years since its conception, and this year, president Gary Benbow hopes to expand on Rocky's involvement.

"We're trying to get as many teams as possible from Under 12s right up to seniors,” he said.

"The juniors start on Saturday (February 2) and the seniors start on Saturday as well but go until the Sunday (February 3).

"It's a pretty good competition down there for all players.

"This year we'd like to take a few more teams down there - especially the junior sides - because it's a good build up for our training and our state cup sides.”

Benbow said in previous years, the cup had proven to be a productive environment for Rocky's young footballers.

Next year, with National Touch League (NTL) changing the format of the sport, Benbow said the cup would be a perfect opportunity for Rocky players to get noticed.

"Most players going down will be ID'd for further touch,” he said.

"There will be a bit of scouting and hopefully some people looking.

"It's a great venue down there and the locals down there, most of the boys know all the locals and teams from CQ and it's a good get together.

"They enjoy themselves.”

Benbow said despite teams from Gold Coast, Bundaberg, and Brisbane joining in the competition, he hopes to see more towns from around the state and from Central Queensland putting in squads next year.

"Hopefully some more teams from down south come up,” he said.

"With the format change next year, hopefully it encourages a few more players to play.

"It's more of a social aspect down there and it's who you play against.

"If you're playing high level teams, you seem to lift to that level and go a bit harder at them.

Another big incentive for participants will be the prize money on offer, which the players themselves will be able to keep.

"Most of the teams that go down there, most of the Rocky teams are Queensland or Australia players,” Benbow said.

"They go down there to get endurance levels up and with so much happening next year with NRL coming on board and more teams in NRL touch and the World Cup in Malaysia, most players want to go down and play as much as they can.”

Benbow said for the World Cup next year, he is also hoping to secure a few spots for locals players on the Australian squad.

"There are players in the squads now but the squads will get cut down next year and fingers crossed we get a few players in there,” he said.

With TRL and Oztag currently on the forefront, Benbow said the club has struggled to get big numbers this year.

However, he said he hoped that would pick up again for next season.

"We're slowly getting back and trying to get numbers up,” he said.

"The junior base is strong at the moment.”

Last night, the club held an end of season gala dinner, and awarded the players of the year, Australian players and Queensland players with awards.

Joining on the Opens men's side for Bundy Cup will be Daniel Dill, 20, who has played touch since he was four.

"I've been the other two times we've been down,” he said.

"It's a bit different I guess. We're a bit competitive with one of the teams who's one of our main rivals; Watch The Feet.

"They took the competition from us last year in a drop off.

"We're looking to reclaim the title next year.”

Dill said his team will have an edge of having played together for a number of years and possessing a determination to work hard and deliver combinations.

"We don't know how many selectors will be there but it's a goal for me to be back o the touch field and running hard for hopefully the NTLs and anything that pops up next year,” he said.

Register your interest for a spot in the Under 12 boys and girls, Under 14 boys, girls and mixed, Under 16 boys, girls and mixed, Opens men, women and mixed, and the Social (Masters) men's, women's and mixed.

Nominations close December 15.