Rocky touch teams set for first rep carnival of 2019

TOUCH FINAL: Jayden Benbow will line up with the Rockhampton Black open men's team in the 2019 Bundaberg Cup. Mike Knott BUN261117TOUCH10

They will be among more than 60 chasing a share of the $20,000 in prize money on offer at the event, which is in its fourth year.

Rocky will send three open teams, as well as 10 junior teams in divisions from under-12 to under-16.

Rockhampton Touch Association president Gary Benbow said it would be a good hit-out for the players, whose 2019 season kicks off the following week.

"I think we're the affiliate sending the most teams,” he said.

"It's a credit to everyone involved that we were able to get the teams organised, given our season hasn't started yet.

"The Bundy Cup is the first rep carnival for the year so we're looking forward to it.

"It's an enjoyable competition and there are some quality teams there.”

Benbow said the depth of talent in Rockhampton meant the association would field two open men's teams.

"We've got a lot of younger males playing A-grade in Rocky so this is a good chance for them to play an open men's comp on the rep stage.

"They should go well and it will be good to see how they handle different opposition.

"It will also be a good opportunity to ID a few players for the future.”

Benbow said a handful of male players would line up in both the under-16 and open men's divisions.

"We'll go well down there,” he said. "I would expect Rockhampton to feature in the final of every division it contests.”