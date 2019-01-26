Rocky tourism and hospitality boss awarded OAM

TOURISM GIANT: Grant Cassidy in the reception of the Empire building, Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / Morning Bulletin

WHEN Grant Cassidy bought his first business, Coffee House, little did he know that 17 years later he would be receiving national recognition for his contributions to the sector.

The Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director received word over a week ago that he had been awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to the tourism and hospitality industry.

"It was a wonderful surprise and I'm quite humbled,” he said after his Australia Day Honours List accolade announcement.

"I've had a long association with the tourism and hospitality industry and it's an industry I'm incredibly passionate about.

"From buying the Coffee House Luxury Apartment Motel, Cafe and Wine Bar in 2002, I've had a number of businesses and prior to Rockhampton, I was involved in it for many years in different capacities around Queensland.”

Prior to making his mark on the tourism and hospitality industry, Mr Cassidy worked for 15 years in the commercial radio industry.

In 2001, he founded the Cassidy Hospitality Group and from there has owned and operated six tourism and hospitality businesses in regional Queensland.

In December 2014, Mr Cassidy opened 120 room Empire Apartment Hotel and 96 room Edge Apartment Hotel in May 2009.

He also spent years working on the Tourism Queensland board and was Chairman of Capricorn Enterprise.

Starting as a family business, the Cassidy empire has boomed to a team of 65 across the various businesses.

In 2018, Mr Cassidy was selected as a Rockhampton representative and joined the local leg in carrying the Commonwealth Games baton.

"It's all about the people and it's lovely to share the journey with them everyday,” he said.

"Everyday we welcome hundreds of people into our two hotels in Rockhampton and love making our customers happy.

"It's a really dynamic industry and one that's all about the customers and customer service and giving people a wonderful experience.

"That's why for me it ticks all the boxes. It's a fun industry but it's still a tough, 24/7 role but is very rewarding.”

Mr Cassidy will head to government house in Brisbane in April-May for the official ceremony.

"You don't set out in business to get accolades or awards or pats on the back,” he said.

"You do it because you genuinely love what you do and love the community you work in.

"It's very humbling when something like this happens, when you're recognised for the role you play in a particular community and in a particular sector.

"It's lovely to have that recognition and it makes me more determined to continue to play a leading role in the tourism and hospitality industry, not just within Rockhampton, but on a global level, as we have customers from all around the world come to Rockhampton.”

Although honoured by the award, Mr Cassidy said there are many other deserving people who work hard in the region.

"There are a lot of people who individually deserve to share in that,” he said.

"Especially with family. I wouldn't be able to do what I do unless I had my incredibly supportive wife and children who have been a big part of my business journey since Coffee House.

"My wife and I continue to work side by side and it's been a real family effort for us.

"There have been so many people who had made our journey so incredible and I've had the most wonderful support over the years.”

Mr Cassidy's other achievements:

. Former Owner, The Glenmore Palms Motel and Conference Centre, North Rockhampton.

. Former Owner, Motel 98 and Bistro 98.

. Former Owner, Harbour Sails Motor Inn and Brass Bell Restaurant, Gladstone.

Gladstone Port Corporation

. Director, current.

Capricorn Enterprise

. Chair of Capricorn Tourism and Economic Development, 2003-2013.

. Winner of Most Outstanding Contribution by an individual for Central Queensland - Southern Great Barrier Reef Tourism Awards, 2010.

. Tourism and Events Queensland Director, 2007-2012. Chair, Audit Committee, 2009-2012.

Mackay Tourism Board

. Former Member, Mackay Regional Drought Appeal.

. Former Committee Member, Mackay Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.

. Former Board Member, Mackay Sugar time Festival.

. Former Board Chairman, Mackay Arts Festival.

. Former Board Member, Tourism Mackay.

PCYC

. Former Board Member, Mackay PCYC.

. Former Chairman, Cairns/Mulgrave PCYC.

. Former Member, Cairns/Mulgrave PCYC.

. Former Member, Gladstone, circa 1980's.

4MK, Mackay and Whitsunday's radio station

. General Manager, 1993-2008.

. Fellow, Australian Institute of Company Directors, current.

. Chairman, Regional Development Australia - Fitzroy Central West Region, current.

. Chairman, Rockhampton Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal committee, current.

. Former Member, Central Queensland University Council.

. Former Deputy Chair, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Board of Trustees, 2005-2009.

Other OAM recipients include:

Graeme Kenneth Brady for service to the community of Rockhampton.

Peter James Conaghan for service to the community of Yeppoon.

Peter Maguire for significant service to local government and to the community of the Queensland Central Highlands.