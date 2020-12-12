Rocky-trained horses to take on big races in Brisbane

Master Jamie is one of four Rockhampton-trained horses that will race at Eagle Farm’s Summer Racing Carnival in Brisbane on Saturday.

Master Jamie is one of four Rockhampton-trained horses that will race at Eagle Farm’s Summer Racing Carnival in Brisbane on Saturday.

A QUARTET of Rockhampton-trained horses will take the quantum leap when they contest some serious races at Eagle Farm’s Summer Racing Carnival in Brisbane on Saturday.

Graeme Green’s Master Jamie and Kotabharu, Kevin Hansen’s Sweet Dolly and Adrian Coome’s Buffy have been in outstanding form and are expected to more than make their presence felt.

Hansen admitted to feeling “pretty excited” about the prospects of Cinderella filly Sweet Dolly, which is pitted against some major Magic Millions 2YO Classic hopefuls in her Brisbane contest.

Brought for just $1500 as a weanling by her Central Queensland owner Michelle Walker, the Real Saga filly Sweet Dolly will run under Justin Stanley in the $125K Calaway Gal Stakes (1000m).

After brilliant trial and trackwork displays in Rockhampton, Sweet Dolly (Stanley) demolished a field of juveniles at Townsville on debut a fortnight ago, winning by 5.8 lengths in very fast time.

Sweet Dolly will jump from barrier three at Eagle Farm and carry 56.5kg, as will her nine rivals including Ciaron Maher and David Eustace boom filly, the Caulfield winner Fake Love.

Despite three other Brisbane metropolitan winners being in the field, Hansen is somewhat unfazed, declaring that Sweet Love “will be hard to beat”.

“She has settled in well here at Deagon and travelled beautifully down with a pony companion on Thursday,” Hansen said.

“She gets out of the barriers well and is ideally drawn at three. I think she should be hard to beat.”

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green with Master Jamie, which will contest the $250K The Gateway. Picture: Tony McMahon

The prediction of rain on Saturday at Eagle Farm is an unknown factor for Sweet Dolly but the trainer said her breeding suggests she should handle wet conditions.

Green contends that his outstanding galloper Master Jamie, racing for the first time over the 1400m of the $250K The Gateway, has struck a “tricky race”.

Michael Rodd will jump Master Jamie out from near the outside barrier of nine with the instructions to go forward.

“It is a harder race than it looks on paper,” Green said just prior to arriving in Brisbane at 1pm on Friday.

“Bjorn Baker’s Frosty Rocks has a similar on-pace racing style to our fella. If he (Frosty Rocks) goes to the front well, we will take a sit just in behind. If not, we (Master Jamie) may lead.”

The trainer also expects Master Jamie’s travelling companion, Kotabharu (Mark Du Plessis), to race well in the $125K QTIS 3YO (1400m).

A winner of two of her three starts, including one at 1300m in Rockhampton, Green said Kotabharu was “an under-rated filly”.

“Her last start close second over 1100m at Mackay (November 26) was a top run as it was far too short for her. I expect her to possie up on the speed and the race will give us a good guide to how she measures up. She has a little bit of ability,” Green expressed in complimentary terms.

Coome believes Buffy, three times a consecutive Callaghan Park winner of late, is in a winnable race for Matthew McGillivray in the $105K Provincial Final (1300m).

“Matty has won the last three on her so he knows the mare well,” Coome said.

“I believe she is well weighted on 54.5kg and her seven draw is perfect as it gives him a few options.

“They are never easy to win down there but she is really well and has to be a chance.”