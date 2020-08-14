Rocky trainer’s two-pronged attack on Brisbane race

Trainer Ricky Vale and jockey Ryan Wiggins unsaddling Absolut Artie after his Rockhampton Cup win last month. Absolut Artie will start in the $75K No Metropolitan Wins Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday. Picture: Tony McMahon.

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale will make a two-pronged attack on a $75K No Metropolitan Wins Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday with stable stars Absolut Artie and Mr Attitude.

Vale has opted to pit the stable pair against each other in preference to running Mr Attitude in the $65K Townsville Cleveland Bay Handicap (1300m) today, the race the horse won last year.

Absolut Artie, the last start Rockhampton Cup (1600m) winner on July 17, is chasing four straight wins in which, on paper, looks like a herculean task under 60.5kg at Eagle Farm.

Ashley Butler, who has enjoyed a successful association with Absolut Artie, has regained the ride.

“Ash was his usual rider and was only replaced in recent times, including the Cup win, as he could not make the weight. You have to be loyal,” Vale said, explaining the switch from Ryan Wiggins.

Instead the Rocky Cup winning rider will partner Mr Attitude (59kg), which has drawn the immediate outside barrier to Absolut Artie being gate three.

Vale is hopefully expecting an improved showing from Mr Attitude which, on face value, has been disappointing with unplaced efforts this preparation.

“He has had a few little setbacks which may have contributed to his form lapse. All going well, he will be improved on Saturday as he has been pleasing in his work,” Vale said.

Jockey Ashley Butler has regained the ride on Absolut Artie.

Of Absulut Artie, the trainer said the grey had trained on well since the Rockhampton Cup win and he could not be happier.

“He had a quiet week after the Cup but since has been jumping out of his skin and his trackwork has been as good as ever,” he said.

Butler is in for a busy 48 hours as he has eight rides on the mega 10-race Townsville Cup day TAB card today.

This includes Clinton Taylor’s Hey Pal (Guineas) and Tim Cook’s Santisimo, which chases four consecutive wins in the Class 6 Plate (1000m).

Butler was out of luck at Callaghan Park races Rockhampton on Tuesday as well as being stung $800 in the pocket by stewards over two excessive use of the whip breaches.

Zoe White was also reprimanded as well as being fined $300 on Tuesday over whip usage under the new set penalty-scale arrangements introduced state wide for consistency purposes.

White will team up with the Chris Attard ARES Racing Australia team of five horses engaged at Townsville.

Luck was against four of the representatives with wide draws – Trackman (15); Ephesian (11); Side Hustle 12) while Algeroba drew barrier nine and is an emergency runner.

Attard’s other runner Fight The Knead did best coming up with barrier five but its form must lift to figure in the finish.

Thangool trainer Damian Rideout was fined $1000 by Rockhampton stewards on Tuesday after having left the lead bag off his unplaced starter Lord Laurie in the 0-58 Handicap (1100m).

Lord Laurie was subsequently disqualified from taking part in the race.

Racing heads to Keppel Park, Yeppoon on Saturday week, August 22.