Rocky trials to help find next Euro Football Star

Euro Football star founder and managing director Ray Wood with player Karl Leban, who attended the Euro Football Star trials in Geelong.

FOOTBALL: The region’s aspiring young football talent have the chance to score the opportunity of a lifetime next month.

Euro Football Star will hold trials for players aged eight to 13 in Rockhampton on Friday, December 6.

The company holds trials across the country, with the top two players earning an all-expenses paid trip to the UK.

The successful duo will “eat, sleep and drink” football on a jam-packed program, in which they will trial with top academy teams and attend three Premier League matches.

Euro Football Star was founded by Ray Wood, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the football industry in the UK, Europe, America and Australia.

He is no stranger to Rockhampton, having spent 12 months living in the city when he coached the CQFC Energy in the National Premier League in 2013/14.

Wood said he was excited to give something back to the local football community, and Rockhampton would host the free trials for the next five years.

“There’s definitely a lot of talent in Central Queensland but the problem is getting it recognised and getting it developed through higher level coaching,” Wood said.

“There’s not as much opportunity to be seen in the regions but through Euro Football Star we can hopefully bypass that and take them straight across to Europe for trials.

“I always promised to return and bring something back for the younger players and hopefully this will be it.”

Wood said his company employed objective testing and methodology that has been used in world-class football academies around Europe.

Each player is assessed on their technical and physical abilities and given an output score.

“With this testing, we give feedback to everyone who attends the trials,” he said.

“That tells them the areas they are really strong in but also the areas that they’re weak in.

“Obviously it would be lovely to win but the reality is there are only two players a year who do.

“The idea behind it is that by coming back every year you can hopefully see that player is improving by comparing their scores.”

Wood said each trial was attended by 50 to 80 players, and the company would see about 700 to 1000 players a year.

The field will be narrowed down to 32 finalists, with the winners of the 2020 trip named on December 24.

The Rockhampton trials will be held at Bluebirds United Football Club from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, December 6. Register online at eurofootballstar.com.