Rocky trio bags 15 medals at Qld Schools Championships

SHINING BRIGHT: Will Salmond, Joe Milburn and Jack Kelly with their medal haul from the Queensland Schools Swimming Championships in Brisbane.

SHINING BRIGHT: Will Salmond, Joe Milburn and Jack Kelly with their medal haul from the Queensland Schools Swimming Championships in Brisbane. Jann Houley

SWIMMING: Rockhampton's Jack Kelly is finding some red-hot form in the pool.

The 14-year-old has just returned from the Queensland Schools Championships in Brisbane with five medals.

A finalist in all nine of his events, he won gold in the 200m butterfly, silver in the 400m freestyle, 400m individual medley and 200m individual medley and bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Kelly was one of seven members of Caribeae who represented Capricornia at the championships.

Two others also found themselves among the medals.

Joe Milburn (17-19 years boys) won silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Will Salmond, swimming in multi-class, bagged an incredible eight medals - gold in the 50m and 100m butterfly and silver in the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.

Club mates Amber Webber, Tom Fouracre, Cody Tomkins and Timothy Cookson also produced solid swims in their respective divisions.

Jack Kelly won five medals at the Queensland Schools Championships. Allan Reinikka ROK020319aswim24

It was Kelly's fourth year at the championships but by far his most successful.

"I went there hoping to snag a couple of medals and to hopefully get on the Queensland team,” he said.

"It was exciting because I exceeded my goals.

"I was really happy with my 200m fly. It was a close race but it felt so good to get the gold because that's been a goal for a long time.”

Kelly has been working tirelessly with coach Jodie Shanks, who he credited with always getting the best out of him.

"I feel like I've been gradually getting faster and have made some big improvements,” he said.

"I felt I was swimming a lot better at these championships but there's still a lot of areas to work on.

"It's been one of my best years to date and hopefully I can build on that.”

Kelly will look to do just that when he competes at the age nationals in Adelaide in a fortnight and the national schools championships in Melbourne in July.