Nick Crouch, Max Spencer and Pierce Nugent-Moss are playing for Queensland at the under-18 national championships this week.
Sport

Rocky trio ready to help Qld defend title

Pam McKay
pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
9th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
SOFTBALL: Five Rockhampton softballers are in action at the under-18 men’s national championships at Blacktown.

Max Spencer, Pierce Nugent-Moss and Nicholas Crouch are representing Queensland, while Hayden Gillett is playing for Victoria and Patrick O’Neall for Western Australia.

They earned their state selections after the Queensland titles in Toowoomba in October.

The national championships started yesterday and will run through to Saturday.

The five states are competing for the Nox Bailey Shield.

Queensland are the reigning champions and will be keen to defend their title.

This year, the team that finishes first after the round robin fixtures automatically qualifies for the grand final, with positions two and three playing off for the remaining spot.

Spencer, Nugent-Moss and Crouch have already enjoyed national success this year.

They were part of the Queensland under-17 team that won the national title in Adelaide in January.

national championships rockhampton softball softball softball queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

