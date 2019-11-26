Menu
Rockhampton PCYC boxers Jamahl Smith, Coby Campbell and Blake Hughes with sponsor Billy Geddes and coach Des Upton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Rocky trio set to impress at nationals

Pam McKay
pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
26th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
BOXING : Rockhampton PCYC boxing coach Des Upton won’t be surprised if his talented trio bring some extra luggage home on Sunday.

Jamahl Smith, Blake Hughes and Coby Campbell will glove up for the three-day Australian Amateur Boxing League national titles starting Thursday in Sydney.

The boxers earned their berths after strong showings at the state titles in Townsville in October.

Sidney Booth also qualified for the national titles but is unable to make the trip south.

Upton has confidence in his fighters and believes each has the ability to claim the championship belt in their respective divisions.

Hughes will fight in the 60kg division, Campbell most likely will line up in the 57kg division while Smith will challenge for the title in the 63.5kg division.

“Jamahl’s got a really good chance,” Upton said.

“He’s been training really well and always puts in a big effort.

“He’s got a long reach and can keep opponents away.”

Hughes won the Australian title last year but was dealt a blow a couple of weeks ago when he sprained his ankle playing volleyball.

“He’s had a bit of a hiccup in his preparation and we’ll just have to see how his ankle holds up,” Upton said.

“He’s a strong kid and he’s a big hitter so I’m pretty confident about his chances.”

Upton said Campbell was also a chance and had been “training the house down”.

“He’s a strong little fighter and he’s improving every day. He’s got plenty of ticker and I’m sure he’ll show that down there,” he said.

Upton said the trio have been working hard outside the ring as well, conducting fund-raisers to help pay for their nationals campaign.

They have also received financial support from individuals and the business community.

Billy Geddes, the owner of The Caves Quarry, helped with the cost of their flights.

Geddes said he is a firm believer in the benefits of boxing for youth, including the need for discipline.

