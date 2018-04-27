Rocky trio up against pool of Maroon hopefuls

Sean McDonald, Lilly Kele and Sam Newsome are vying for selection in Team Queensland which will contest the 2018 Pan Pacific Youth Water Polo Festival in July.

WATER POLO: Rockhampton trio Lilly Kele, Sean McDonald and Sam Newsome are in the mix to represent Queensland at the largest water polo event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Rockhampton Grammar School graduate Kele has been named in the Queensland under-18 girls squad, while current students McDonald and Newsome were selected in the Queensland under-16 boys squad.

They are among more than 250 athletes vying for a place in Team Queensland which will contest the 2018 Pan Pacific Youth Water Polo Festival in New Zealand in July.

The bi-annual tournament allows athletes to compete against teams from across the Pacific region, and the 2018 edition is expected to be the largest ever staged with more than 150 teams set to compete.

The Queensland squads will start their preparations on May 1 with the finals teams announced on May 28.

Kele, McDonald and Newsome are excited at the prospect of competing at such a large-scale event.

Kele and McDonald have both represented Queensland Country before but it's Newsome's first time in a state squad.

"It's exciting. I just need to work hard and hopefully I'll get in there,” Newsome said.

"It would be my first Queensland team so I'm keen to give it my best shot.”

McDonald has played for Queensland Country under-age teams for the past two years and is happy to have made the squad again.

"I've never been to this competition before so I'd really like to make the team and head over to New Zealand and be part of it,” he said.

McDonald rates his defensive skills as his greatest asset, and said he had been doing weight work in and out of the water to further develop his leg strength.

Kele has been part of the Queensland Country open women's team for the past two years, and explains she followed her older brother into the sport at age 11.

"Thomas started when he was in Grade 8 and of course I had to do what my brother was doing so I started playing too,” she said.

"I've just loved it ever since and I've gotten pretty competitive over the years.

"It's about teamwork but you've got to have that drive. You've got to want it and you have to be ready for anything because it is a very tough sport.”

Kele harbours dreams of one day playing water polo at the Olympics but representing Queensland at the Pan Pacific Festival is her immediate goal.

"It's going to be tough going in there knowing there's over 40 girls in the squad and they only pick a team of 13,” she said.

"If I get in it will be amazing. It would really make my year.”