Rocky TRL teams look to score silverware at state titles

TRL: Team manager Dallas Williams is confident Rockhampton will bring home some silverware from this weekend's Touch Rugby League state championships.

Rocky Rush has four teams - two men's, a mixed and a women's - at the three-day competition which started last night.

More than 50 teams, from Townsville through to the Gold Coast, are contesting the event at Redcliffe.

"We've had a fairly good history at this competition,” Williams said. "Last year we were runners-up in the mixed and the year before runners-up in the men's division.

"Hopefully 2018 will be the year we bring home a state championship.”

Williams said the Amy Slatter-led women's team had a big chance of tasting victory after finishing runner-up at the nationals late last year.

He said there had been a dramatic increase in women's participation in TRL and this was the first time they would play for a state championship.

Rockhampton's mixed team, captained by Jayden Vea Vea and including the talented Jemma Collins and Sara Gorman, will look to go one better after being denied in the dying seconds of last year's grand final.

Williams said players such as Jackson Harris, Mason Jones and Caleb Tull would be sure to feature in the Rocky men's quest for victory.

The teams have a demanding schedule, and will play seven round games over the three days as well as finals.

Williams said strong interest had been shown in the representative arena this year.

"The game is growing and it's great that we are taking away four teams this year,” he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we come home with a title but, at the end of the day, we are just pleased to give players the chance to represent the region at a state carnival.”