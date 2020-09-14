Rocky trolls leave themselves open to defamation suits

What you post on social media could land you in hot water.

What you post on social media could land you in hot water.

“THIS bloke nearly sidewiped my car coming off the Frenchville Rd roundabout,” one person posts on a Rockhampton Facebook site which boasts nearly 10,000 followers, complete with a photo in which the driver’s face and number plates can be easily seen.

“He could have killed my kids who were in the car.”

“Don’t go to this bloke for help with your fencing,” posts another to a similar Yeppoon site.

“He took my money and did a rubbish job. Con man!”

Another posted she was “totally done” with a local clinic and did not “ever want to go back”.

“Why?”, another member asked. “What’s wrong at that medical centre?”

People such as these who “air their dirty laundry” in online forums may face thousands of dollars in damages for defamation, warns legal expert, Lance Rundle.

Not only the individuals who wrote the posts but also the owners of the site on which they were published can be found guilty of defamation if the accusation can’t be proved true.

Mr Rundle, who has lectured at CQUniversity since 2005, said it was “fair to say” Australia was becoming an increasingly litigious society.

CQUni's Lance Rundle warns online comments can lead to defamation suits worth thousands of dollars.

“In the 80s and 90s, suing other people was seen as more of an American thing but, with the advent of social media, it’s become more of a global phenomenon,” he said.

“People think it’s their right to voice an opinion but, when they do, it’s easily accessible.

“If someone doesn’t like allegations made against them, they’ve got the right to sue for defamation.”

Mr Rundle said he saw contentious comments on social media every other day.

“I’ll read what someone wrote and think, “That’s pushing the line of defamation”,” he said.

“I personally don’t post any comments or views, only photos from my travels.”

And it doesn’t matter whether they’re posted to a public page or a members-only site.

Given the comment can be captured via screen shot and shared – or “disseminated” as it’s called in the legal world – its author and the site’s host can be found liable for damaging another’s reputation.

Mr Rundle said the true cost of defamation suits stemming from online comments was hard to gauge as most of them would be settled privately before they reached court.

The amount would depend on the amount of damage the comment inflicted on the person.

“If you’ve got evidence to support your claim, then it’s not defamation,” he said.

“Other than that, if you’re going to express your opinion, don’t identify the person you’re writing about or the business you’re referring to.

“People should take legal matters to the police and leave it for them to investigate.

“Or, in the case of a fencing contractor, document the work and take the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.”